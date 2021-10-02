Human Rights Group, CORE Demands Release Of Arrested 'October 1' Protesters In Abuja

CORE also called for the immediate release of the six protesting youths arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police Force in the nation’s capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

A human rights advocacy group, the Coalition for Revolution (CORE), has commended Nigerian youths who trooped out to protest against the bad governance of President Muhammadu Buhari, when the country celebrated the 61st Independence Day Anniversary on Friday.

CORE also called for the immediate release of the six protesting youths arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police Force in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘CORE Salutes Patriotic Youths, Demands Immediate Release of #Abuja6’ by CORE conveners, Baba Aye and Gbenga Komolafe, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Saturday.

CORE argued that protest remains a fundamental human right of citizens, and not a criminal activity, hence, it has to be respected by the security operatives.

The statement reads, “The Coalition for Revolution (CORE) salutes youths who joined the #October1stProtest in several states across the federation. In the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Bayelsa and Benue states amongst others, these youths demonstrated their readiness to take their fate in their hands. 

“In utter contempt of the protesters fundamental rights and freedom of association, the police in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory arrested six CORE members over the protest. These include Benjamin Manaseh, Mohammed Labaran, Danjuma Patience and Ibrahim. 

“The youths and working-class people whose struggle paved the way for Flag Independence stopped agonising and started organising. That is exactly what the youths who organised and demonstrated yesterday under the CORE banner did. It is not enough to agonise. We must organise to win our total liberation.

“Protest is not a crime. Indeed it is a duty in a situation like that which millions of Nigerians are living through. And it is a fundamental democratic right.

“Thus, the Coalition for Revolution calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the #Abuja6.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Where Is Our Humanity? By Usman Shamaki
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
YXwNhUjbi6Y
Human Rights Activist Threatens Action Against Policeman Who Assaulted A Pregnant Woman In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Human Rights Bus Passenger Killed By Bribe-Seeking Police In Lagos Buried
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Human Rights “We Will Rather Die Than Be Colonized Twice”-Gambia Minister On EU Pressure On Homosexuality
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan’s Air Force Guards Brutalize Businessman, Steal His N200,000
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The King’s Speech: Reflections On Oba Akiolu’s Comment To Igbos By Ahmed Olayinka Sule, CFA
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ruling Party, APC Leader, Tinubu Speaks On UK Treatment, Says Physiotherapy Is 'Gruesome'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Anambra Loses N19.6billion During Any Sit-at-home Day – Governorship Candidate, Soludo Laments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Currently Attacking Borno Community, Destroy Telecommunication Networks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Abducted Father Of Bayelsa Council Chairman Regains Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari Jets Off To Ethiopia To Attend Prime Minister’s Second-Term Inauguration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters Control Communities In Eight Wards In Niger State – Council Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News VIDEO: Nigerian Protesters Slap Top Government Official In US For Meddling In Anti-Buhari Protests
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria’s Broadcasting Commission Harasses, Bars Radio Station From Interviewing Human Rights’ Activist In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Deserve Respect, Empathy, They Have Children, Families – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kogi Man In Shock As Kidnappers Shoot Dead Two Brothers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil It’s Recipe For Anarchy – Bayelsa Governor Kicks Against Buhari’s Petroleum Act
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Telecoms’ Shutdown: Sokoto Bandits Write Letters To Demand Ransoms From Families Of Victims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad