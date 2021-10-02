Human Rights Group, CORE Demands Release Of Arrested 'October 1' Protesters In Abuja

A human rights advocacy group, the Coalition for Revolution (CORE), has commended Nigerian youths who trooped out to protest against the bad governance of President Muhammadu Buhari, when the country celebrated the 61st Independence Day Anniversary on Friday.

CORE also called for the immediate release of the six protesting youths arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police Force in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘CORE Salutes Patriotic Youths, Demands Immediate Release of #Abuja6’ by CORE conveners, Baba Aye and Gbenga Komolafe, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Saturday.

CORE argued that protest remains a fundamental human right of citizens, and not a criminal activity, hence, it has to be respected by the security operatives.

The statement reads, “The Coalition for Revolution (CORE) salutes youths who joined the #October1stProtest in several states across the federation. In the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Bayelsa and Benue states amongst others, these youths demonstrated their readiness to take their fate in their hands.

“In utter contempt of the protesters fundamental rights and freedom of association, the police in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory arrested six CORE members over the protest. These include Benjamin Manaseh, Mohammed Labaran, Danjuma Patience and Ibrahim.

“The youths and working-class people whose struggle paved the way for Flag Independence stopped agonising and started organising. That is exactly what the youths who organised and demonstrated yesterday under the CORE banner did. It is not enough to agonise. We must organise to win our total liberation.

“Protest is not a crime. Indeed it is a duty in a situation like that which millions of Nigerians are living through. And it is a fundamental democratic right.

“Thus, the Coalition for Revolution calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the #Abuja6.”