It’s Laughable That Nigerian Government Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Compulsory – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said it was to make Nigerians laugh that the government made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants and other categories.

Adeboye added that the number of doses of the vaccines was presently inadequate which made the compulsory vaccination a laughable policy.



Edo State recently announced the compulsory vaccination for its civil servants – a directive which led to rounds of protests in the state. The Ondo State government is mulling the same policy of compulsory vaccination.

Adeboye while speaking during October Holy Ghost Service wondered why some state governors were mandating Nigerians to take the vaccine before they could gain access to banks and churches when the number of doses available is not enough in the country.

He said, “The number of doses available in the country is not even enough for 10 per cent of the total population of the nation. How do you then say whoever does not take the vaccine will not be able to go to bank and church?

“It means 90 percent of the population will not be able to access their money. We will need to go back to the olden days of keeping money, I hope you know.

“Well, I believe they just want to make us laugh and you know in Nigeria, we need things to make us laugh.”

Adeboye advised members of his church willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead.

He said, “I never said to you don’t get vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy, are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can’t visit to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to stop me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.”

Adeboye added that he can do anything for the gospel including taking the vaccine.