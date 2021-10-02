It’s Recipe For Anarchy – Bayelsa Governor Kicks Against Buhari’s Petroleum Act

The governor, while speaking during the state banquet to mark Nigeria's 61 years independence anniversary and 25th anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa, appealed to aggrieved interests across the country to stop bloodletting and use dialogue to resolve differences.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

The Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has described the Petroleum Industry Acts (PIA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as another step taken by the Federal Government to keep the oil-producing states as surbordinates.  

The governor, while speaking during the state banquet to mark Nigeria's 61 years independence anniversary and 25th anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa, appealed to aggrieved interests across the country to stop bloodletting and use dialogue to resolve differences. 

He urged the Federal Government to reconsider the provisions of the PIA for the good of the oil producing states and the interest of peace. 

He said, “The recent passage and signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act which I have tagged ‘as a recipe for anarchy' is yet another step taken to subordinate the oil producing states and make it more like a subordinate and superordinate relationship. 

“There is a missing gap in the relationship of our dear state Bayelsa and indeed the Niger Delta states and the centre is affected. I keep saying it at all times, that every day, we as a people, we worship, every Sunday, we go to Church to worship, every Friday the Muslims go to Mosque to worship, but we still have sins in our society. 

“Therefore, in the same vain, we will not be tired to continue to talk about justice and freedom for Bayelsa State and indeed the Niger Delta region. 

“And for us as a state, I like to let us know that our oil is diminishing, there is a forecast that very soon, nobody will trade on oil again;  the European countries have already started doing away with fossils, therefore, while the oil still lasts, even though we have only 13%, and 87% is appropriated to the Federal Government, we will continue to talk about it. 

“But as we keep talking about it, we have to look for other ways of diversifying our economy in Bayelsa State. We are gathered here today to honour and renew the dreams of our founding fathers, of an egalitarian and prosperous Bayelsa State and Nigeria.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food Blame Bandits, Herdsmen For Rising Food Costs, Not Middlemen – Nigerians Knock Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Thanking Britain For Unifying Nigeria Is Like Victim Thanking Her Rapist – American Scholar, Kperogi Scores President Low
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Despite 20 Years Of Suffering, North Has No Agitation To Destroy Nigeria – Arewa Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning May Leave Nigeria With Two Useless Presidential Candidates In 2023 – Ex-Kano Emir, Sanusi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Unlike Buhari, Nigeria Needs A Leader Who Accommodates All Ethnic Groups – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning For 2023 Presidency Not Governors’ Business, Rests With Political Parties – Kano Governor, Ganduje Tells Southern Colleagues
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Food Blame Bandits, Herdsmen For Rising Food Costs, Not Middlemen – Nigerians Knock Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Director-General Of Nigerian Employers’ Agency Slumps During Meeting, Dies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Telecoms’ Shutdown: Sokoto Bandits Write Letters To Demand Ransoms From Families Of Victims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kogi Man In Shock As Kidnappers Shoot Dead Two Brothers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News VIDEO: Nigerian Protesters Slap Top Government Official In US For Meddling In Anti-Buhari Protests
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Human Rights Group, CORE Demands Release Of Arrested 'October 1' Protesters In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters Control Communities In Eight Wards In Niger State – Council Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Incompetence, Impunity And Inordinate Ambition Brought Us Here By Sesugh Akume
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Thanking Britain For Unifying Nigeria Is Like Victim Thanking Her Rapist – American Scholar, Kperogi Scores President Low
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Despite 20 Years Of Suffering, North Has No Agitation To Destroy Nigeria – Arewa Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Abducted Kogi Ex-Provost Dies In Gun Battle Between Kidnappers, Vigilantes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kidnappers Free Retired Air Vice Marshal Smith After Six Days
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad