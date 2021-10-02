Kogi Man In Shock As Kidnappers Shoot Dead Two Brothers

A Kogi State resident is in shock after gunmen suspected to be bandits killed his two brothers, Monday Ademu and Ugede Ademu, during an early morning operation is his village.

SaharaReporters was told that the two brothers, 26-year-old Monday and 23-year-old Ugede, were shot dead by the assailants when they rushed out from their home following a cry heard from one of the victims being kidnapped.



According to the source who contacted SaharaReporters on Saturday morning, the bandits also killed their abducted victim who the brothers were trying to help.

The sad incident happened in Kogi in the wee hours of Saturday around 1am.

He said, “Kidnappers just killed two of my cousin brothers and a kidnapped victim they were trying to rescue after the victim escaped into my village at about 1 am this morning.

“The victim was shouting thief! thief! And the two boys came out and the kidnappers opened fire on them after citing them, killing them and the victim they kidnapped.

“They were Ugede Ademu, a 23 years old boy which was killed alongside his elder brother, Monday Ademu, who was 26 years.”

When the source was asked if he had reported to appropriate security agents in the village, he said, “When I made a call to their father this morning, he told me not to involve police adding that police will extort them and will still do nothing.”