Ruling Party, APC Leader, Tinubu Speaks On UK Treatment, Says Physiotherapy Is 'Gruesome'

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, has confirmed that he went through a challenging health condition, saying his “physiotherapy was gruesome.”

Tinubu said this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus that visited him in London on Friday, according to Punch.



The former governor, who has been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, told the gathering, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”

Since his departure, Tinubu’s London home has become a Mecca of sorts as he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

SaharaReporters had reported last week that Fayemi also confirmed that Tinubu had surgery recently and he (Fayemi) was in London to show solidarity.

The governor had said, “He (Akeredolu) and I were in London together to see our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but it had absolutely nothing to do with 2023 presidential plans whatsoever. That’s not the reason why we went there.

“Asiwaju had just surgery, it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support.

“That is simply what took us there; we wanted to associate ourselves with him at a time of need and as an elder, as a mentor and as a big figure in our political party. Nothing wrong in paying him a courtesy visit to check on him to see how he was faring and we did that and we returned. It has nothing to do with 2023; let me make that absolutely clear.”

Tinubu’s health has been a subject of controversy of late.

President Muhammadu Buhari also made a surprise visit to Tinubu in London where he was seen leaning on a walking stick.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu underwent a knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, US.

The APC chieftain, it had been learnt, left the US for the United Kingdom on crutches, a few days after the surgery.

Sources close to Tinubu told SaharaReporters that he wanted the surgery in Paris, France but changed his plan over rumours of his death.

“Tinubu had his second surgery at John Hopkins University in Maryland recently. He was accompanied by a popular Nigerian doctor in Chicago. He had wanted the surgery in Paris but when rumour was rife about his death, he hurriedly left for Nigeria and went to John Hopkins,” one of the sources had said.

"He left the US for the UK on crutches," another source revealed.

SaharaReporters had on July 31 reported that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery about two weeks earlier and could be billed for another one.

The APC National Leader has been off official and party functions in the country for a while, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Buhari.

“Tinubu is hospitalised in Maryland, US. His health is failing. He couldn’t participate in launching his Arewa library, and he couldn’t participate in the Local Government Area elections last week. He could not attend today’s APC congress due to health reasons.

“He had a surgery last week,” an authoritative source had disclosed.

A few days after the story, photographs of Tinubu hosting Sanwo-Olu in London surfaced where the duo were seen together in a room.

Reports have it that the meeting was held to put an end to speculations surrounding the APC National Leader’s health status.

In January 2021, Tinubu was also reported sick and hospitalised in Paris, France.

Tinubu had earlier complained of exhaustion and travelled out to rest before the news of his collapse went viral.

He was flown to Paris for medical attention in the first week of January.

SaharaReporters had on June 15 reported that Tinubu was also in Paris, battling with some old age ailment.

“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating. Old age and other stuff, but he still wants to be president. This could mean another medical tourism p

residency for our country,” a top source had at that time revealed.