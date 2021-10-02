Telecoms’ Shutdown: Sokoto Bandits Write Letters To Demand Ransoms From Families Of Victims

According to The Sun, the bandits’ new twist came a week after the state government ordered the shutdown of telecommunications services in some parts of the state to curb the prevailing banditry activities in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

Bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto State have resorted to writing letters in reaching out to families of their victims in demanding for ransoms. 

File Photo

The network ban is effective in Dange Shuni, Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Tangaza and Isa local government areas amongst others.

A source, who was prior to the bandits’ new antics in Sokoto, said that a letter was written to monarch in Burkusuma demanding for ransom to secure the release of 20 persons kidnapped from two communities in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped earlier this week after the bandits attacked a security formation in the area.

The letter was written in Hausa language by one of the victims kidnapped by the bandits and addressed to Sarkin Rafin Burkusuma, the district head of the area.

“The bandits informed the monarch that the victims kidnapped from Gatawa and Burkusuma are all in good health and doing great.

“They demanded a ransom of N20million for the release of the victims,” a villager who was privy to the incident told journalists.

The kidnapped victims, whose names were all written in the letter, were nine males, eight females and two children.

A source confirmed that one of the victims was released to deliver the letter to Gatawa through the Sarkin Rakin Burkusuma.

