BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Attack Residence Of Lagos Governor's Aide, Joe Igbokwe, Raze Building, Vehicles

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 03, 2021

Gunmen have attacked the residence of Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

 

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack.

Igbokwe in a Facebook post on Sunday said some parts of the building were burnt by the gunmen.

 

He added that CCTV cameras captured the arsonists arriving in a vehicle at his residence in the town.

 

He said, “Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.

 

“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive.”

 

This comes shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) party chieftain blamed all attacks in the South-East region on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

“SENATOR ABARIBE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT I AM FROM SOUTH EAST AND I AM ALSO A CRITICAL STAKEHOLDER IN THE REGION AND NIGERIA. YOU KNOW IT AND I KNOW IT ALSO THAT IPOB IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE BLOODSHED IN THE SOUTH EAST. THIS IS THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH. LET US FOR ONCE FEAR GOD AND SPEAK THE TRUTH SO AS TO PUT THE ENEMIES TO SHAME,” he had posted earlier on Sunday.

 

Efforts to reach him on his mobile phone were not successful as he did not answer his calls. 

