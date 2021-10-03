Civilians Killed As Bomb Blast Rocks Mosque In Afghanistan Capital

Under the terms of the US withdrawal deal, the Taliban promised to maintain security in Afghanistan and ensure the country did not turn into a haven for jihadist groups.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 03, 2021

An explosion outside a mosque in the capital of Afghanistan killed "a number of civilians" on Sunday, a senior Taliban official said.

 

The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives, a report by FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP says. 

File Photo

Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.

 

Sunday's bombing was the second major attack in the Afghan capital since the Taliban takeover. An August 26 attack on the Kabul airport, which killed 182 people, was claimed by the IS-K, the Islamic State group’s Khorasan branch.

 

No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bomb attack. 

 

The bombing at an iconic Kabul mosque raised questions over whether the Taliban can maintain security amid rising threats from the IS-K group.

 

Under the terms of the US withdrawal deal, the Taliban promised to maintain security in Afghanistan and ensure the country did not turn into a haven for jihadist groups.

 

The area around the Eid Gah mosque was immediately cordoned off. Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e Naw area.

 

Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper who was near the mosque at the time of the attack, told AFP he heard “the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing”.

 

"Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in Eid Gah Mosque." 

 

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Books Wole Soyinka Completes Scholar Residency At New York University
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Civic Journalism And The Role Of Young Ghanaian Bloggers
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Mrs. Aisha Buhari Receives Mrs. Melinda Gates
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive New Gambian Vice President, Fatoumata Tambajang, In Age Falsification Scandal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections France: Macron, Le Pen To Face Off In Final Round
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Seven Nigerians Elected As British MPs
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Kill University Student, Burn Offices Of Nigeria's Secret Police, Road Safety Corps In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Foil Attempt By ISWAP Terrorists To Attack 'Repented' Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Pandora Papers: Global Investigation By 600 Journalists Exposes Financial Secrets Of Some Rich, Powerful Nigerians
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Politics Anambra Loses N19.6billion During Any Sit-at-home Day – Governorship Candidate, Soludo Laments
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Implement Report Of #EndSARS Panel On Police Brutality, Extrajudicial Killings In Delta–Group Tells Governor
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Legal Nigerian Bar Association, Others Mourn As Renowned Lawyer, Ladi Williams Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Murder of Pastor Shuaibu: Will Justice Be Served? By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Over 50 Nigerians Arrested For Attacking Police Station In India
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Attack Residence Of Lagos Governor's Aide, Joe Igbokwe, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari Government Charged Nnamdi Kanu, Journalists, Others For Terrorism, Fails To Declare Killer-Bandits As Terrorists—Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Lead 5 Million Man Protest If Buhari Gives Infamous Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode Political Appointment— Coalition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Soldiers Tortured, Asked Me To Swim In Dirty Drainage Water— Independence Day Protester Narrates Experience
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad