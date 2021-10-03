How I Spent N30million On Lion's Skull, Vulture, Gorilla Liver, Others To Make Sacrifice—Nigerian Convict Tells Court

A man convicted of criminal impersonation and fraud, Jamiu Isiaka has narrated how he spent the money he took from his victim.

Isiaka was sentenced to 28 years for impersonating presidential aide, Femi Adesina after he was found guilty of defrauding a South Korean, Keun Sig Kim of $88,521, which amounted to about N30 million at the time.



According to NAN, Isiaka told the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday that he spent the money to make some sacrifices for the petitioner.

“Part of the money was used to buy a vulture, elephant skin, elephant intestines, the skull of a lion, and liver of a gorilla; all used as ingredients for the sacrifice,” he had said.

In June 2019, the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the defendant on four counts, but he pleaded not guilty to all.

But Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar on Thursday held that the prosecution had tendered enough evidence to convince the court that the defendant was guilty as charged.

The court found Isiaka guilty of the charges levelled against him and was subsequently sentenced to seven years in prison on each count, to run concurrently.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of some properties recovered from the convict to the Nigerian government.

The properties, which were found to be proceeds of crime include a four-bedroomed bungalow located at Oke-Foma, Ilorin; a Toyota Corolla car; a plasma television; home theatre; freezer; generator; washing machine, and an air conditioner.

The court also ordered restitution to the victim of the crime.

According to the prosecution, Isiaka had presented himself as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; and also as a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the late Maikanti Baru, to Kim, a South Korean, to defraud him.

Isiaka deceived the foreign national to collect various sums of money under the pretence of securing for his victim a marketing form and licence certificate approved by the NNPC, to buy crude oil in Nigeria.

The counsel for the EFCC, O. B. Akinsola tendered evidence on how the defendant obtained the sum of $88,521 from his victim, under the guise of helping him to procure a contract.