Nigerian Bar Association, Others Mourn As Renowned Lawyer, Ladi Williams Dies Of COVID-19

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 03, 2021

Chief Ladi Williams, a legal luminary and first son of late judiciary giant, Chief Rotimi Williams, is dead.

 

The late lawyer was said to have died around 3am on Sunday at the Saint Nicholas Hospital in Lagos.

One of the sons of the deceased, Kunle Williams, confirmed the passing of the legal luminary on his Facebook page, saying his father died of COVID-19 despite already taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

"My father passed away this morning from COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated Oxford AstraZeneca,” he said. 

 

Williams was 74 years old.

 

He was called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1995.

 

He was the principal partner at Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams Chambers (CLRWC). 

 

His younger brother is Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams. 

 

“I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus.

 

“He passed on at 3 am this morning,” he Rotimi-Williams said. 

 

Reacting to the death of the Senior lawyer in a telephone interview with Tribune, The President, Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata described his death as total devastation considering his huge impact on the profession.

 

Akpata also described his death as a personal loss to him and his family. 

 

He added like him, the late Williams was an alumnus of King's College, Lagos. 

 

“I am totally devastated by the news. Chief Williams was a big brother and mentor to many of us.

 

“Apart from that, he was an alumnus of King’s college just like me. It is a personal loss for me and my family.

 

“He was a great guy. He was a very nice person. As a lawyer, he did very well in his craft.”

 

“I wish the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss,” Akpata said.

 

Another lawyer, Wahab Shittu, who also mourned the late icon, said, "Chief Ladi Williams' death is shockingly unbelievable. We mourn.

Earthly loss, heaven's gain.

"He was personable, sociable, friendly, nice, and decent. I had very close interaction with the departed silk.

We had mutual respect for one another. He drew me close to him like he did several others. No airs. None at all.

"He was reportedly fully vaccinated, and it is surprising that in spite of the precautions he took, he still died of COVID- 19 complications - an indication that fully vaccinated or not, we remain endangered in these perilous times.

How sad!

"His death undoubtedly is a huge loss to the legal profession and the Nigerian society in general. He will be sorely missed. As he reunites with the saints, my prayer is that his gentle soul finds peaceful repose in paradise. Amen."

Saharareporters, New York

