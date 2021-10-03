Over 50 Nigerians Arrested For Attacking Police Station In India

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 03, 2021

Fifty-three Nigerians have been arrested in India for allegedly causing disturbance and vandalising Mohan Garden Police station in Dwarka during an attack.

 

It was alleged that the 53 Nigerians resorted to violence in their protest against the death of one of their friends who died in a nearby hospital.

India Police

The Indian Express reports that Assistant Sub-Inspector, Narendra Kumar shot three rounds in the air after 30 Nigerians allegedly barged into the police station and threatened police personnel.

 

An Fir (first information report) was registered following which 53 Nigerian nationals were arrested.

 

Meanwhile, a video of the vandalism also went viral showing the accused, carrying sticks and stones, purportedly entering into a scuffle with the policemen when the latter tried to stop them.

 

The police said the incident occurred on September 26 when an unconscious Nigerian national was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

 

It was gathered that the doctors asked the acquaintances of the deceased to inform the police, but they got agitated.

 

“Doctors informed the police who rushed to the spot. In the meantime, several Nigerian nationals reached the hospital and started creating ruckus,” a senior police officer had said.

 

The complainant, Kumar, had claimed that while police personnel along with the SHO (station house officer) went to hospital, around 30 Nigerians came to the police station and began manhandling them.

 

 “We tried to control them but they began damaging the property. We then fired three rounds in the air. They later escaped,” Kumar had alleged.

