Two Nigerians Arrested For Raping Human Resource Executive Woman In India

The woman, an HR executive in her late 20s, had been dating one of the Nigerians named Tony. The Nigerian nationals are identified as Tony and Ubaka.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 03, 2021

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for raping a woman from Andhra Pradesh, a state in the South-Eastern oastal region of India.

 

The woman, an HR executive in her late 20s, had been dating one of the Nigerians named Tony. The Nigerian nationals are identified as Tony and Ubaka. 

Indian police

She had befriended him on social media and they also had a few common friends. They often spoke by phone and decided to meet, Deccan Herald reports. 

 

She spent the Tuesday night with Tony at his Kammanahalli home. They partied late into the night and later developed physical intimacy. The next morning, she was shocked to find another Nigerian man named Ubaka sleeping naked next to her in the bed. She later found out that both men had sex with her when she was intoxicated. 

 

According to the woman, Ubaka is a friend of Tony’s, often texted her and had sent his picture. But she had no interest in meeting him. 

 

She sent Ubaka’s photo to Tony and asked if he knew him. Tony lied to her and replied in the negative, she said

 

Stating that Ubaka had sex with her against her will and that Tony was complicit in it, she filed a complaint with Banaswadi police on Thursday. 

 

The police subsequently arrested the Nigerians.r

