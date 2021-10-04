Facebook Domain 'Stolen' Amid Global Shutdown

This is not the first time this year social networking apps have suffered an outage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2021

Facebook services spanning Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook itself have been shut down following an attempt to hijack the company’s domain name.

There has been a widely reported inability to access the services since Monday afternoon after a yet-to-be-identified hacker nuked the DNS A; an address file that holds an IP address of the domain name and AAA records for Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Earlier the company had tweeted about Whatsapp, saying, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.”

The main domain of Facebook company, Facebook.com, is now available for purchase.

Details of the hack are yet to unravel.

Following the global outage of some social media platforms, WhatsApp has said it is currently working to get back.

In April and June this year, the social networking sites all went down due to a “network configuration issue”, a development that affected their users across the globe.

Users were not able to send messages, receive messages on Whatsapp, as all the messages and chats were left undelivered.

