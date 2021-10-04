South-East Governors, Politicians May Be Behind Continuous Killings, Not IPOB – Human Rights Group

HURIWA asked the Nigerian Army to probe the killings in the South-East because some officials of the Nigerian Government might be responsible

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2021

A group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has stated that some governors and the Nigerian Government’s officials may be behind the killings and security challenges ravaging the South-East region.

HURIWA alleged that political and public office holders responsible for the killings were making efforts to undermine the agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The rights group made these statements while urging the Nigerian Army to respect human rights in the South-East region.

HURIWA asked the Nigerian Army to probe the killings in the South-East because some officials of the Nigerian Government might be responsible for insecurity in the Southeast.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said the Nigerian Army must work with the mindset that members of IPOB might not be responsible for the killings in the region.

HURIWA said, “Following report that the Nigerian Army has launched multiple military exercises covering the South-East region of Nigeria aimed at checking the excessive cases of attacks targeting strategic national security institutions, personnel and the killing of civilians by unknown gunmen, the military high command should abide by rules of engagement, respect for Human Rights of civilians and adherence to the principles of the rule of law.

“The Nigerian Army should not work under a bandwagon conspiratorial plots that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra carry out the attacks and killings but the army must be open-minded, look inwards and investigate the possibility that these attacks may have been masterminded by federal government officials and some governors of the South-East of Nigeria who may want to undermine the public acceptance and popularity of the agitation for self-determination as canvassed by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

“In the past few months, many Igbo youths have been killed, arrested, incarcerated and tortured by the security forces under the guise that all Igbo youths are members of IPOB.”

The group, however, revealed that all its members and its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) should be protected.

“Members of IPOB or ESN are entitled to the full protection of the law and therefore must never be killed extra-legally by the armed forces of Nigeria which is an institution created by the ground norm,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Three Dead, Others Injured As Suspected Herders Attack Plateau Community For 5 Hours
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Human Rights Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Country Home Of Lagos Governor's Aide, Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Soldiers Flee As Unknown Gunmen Enforce Sit-at-home In Enugu, Imo, Burn Tricycle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Lagos Governor's Aide, Joe Igbokwe Among Those Sponsoring Unknown Gunmen In South-East—Nnamdi Kanu's Disciple
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ransack Katsina Village, Kill Man, Kidnap Wife, Son In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Commissioner, Kill Driver
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Domain 'Stolen' Amid Global Shutdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari Preaches Dialogue To End Crisis In Ethiopia After Threatening Nigerian Agitation Groups
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg Loses $7billion In Hours As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Remain Down
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News It’s Suicide For Nigerian Government To Support Herders Against State Governments In Court – Falana
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Journalism World Leaders Scramble To Limit ‘Damage’ Done By Pandora Papers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Any Kogi, Benue Resident Who Supports IPOB’s Sit-at-home, Closes Shops Should Be Punished – Arewa Forum
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter South-East Under Siege; A Short Memo To Governor Dave Umahi, By Charles Ogbu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria @ 61: Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram Fighters Continue ‘Governance’ In Niger State, Set To Marry Off 12-year-old Girls
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Billions Of Users Stranded Globally As Facebook, WhatsApp Sites Crash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Release All Political Prisoners, Resign And Let’s Have New Constitution – African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad