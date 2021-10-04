Tension As Kaduna Residents Protest Demolition Of Over 200 Houses By El-Rufai Government After Only 24-hour Notice

Owners and occupants of the houses were given just 24-hour notice on Saturday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2021

Aggrived residents of Kaduna State trooped out on Monday to protest against the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the demolition of their houses at Graceland in Zaria.

SaharaReporters learnt that over 200 houses have been demolished by the Kaduna state government.

A source told SaharaReporters that El-Rufai claimed the houses marked for destruction were built on land belonging to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology.

He said the owners and occupants of the houses were given just 24-hour notice on Saturday night.

In some videos obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday, the affected people are seen holding placards to register their grievances against the decision of the government.

The source, who is privy to the action of the state government, said, “The demolition in Graceland, Zaria, in Kaduna state started yesterday (Sunday) around 8 pm. Presently over 200 houses have been destroyed, and demolition is still ongoing at the moment.

“They are claiming that these houses were built on the land belonging to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology.

“The occupants were only given a 24-hour notice from Saturday night.”

