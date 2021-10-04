Three Dead, Others Injured As Suspected Herders Attack Plateau Community For 5 Hours

A source told Sahara Reporters that the incident occurred around 3pm and lasted for five hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2021

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday attacked Hukke village of Miango District in the Rigwe chiefdom of Plateau State.

During the attack, three persons were reportedly killed while three others who sustained serious injuries were immediately rushed to hospitals for medical attention.

The three persons that lost their lives were identified as Barry Ive, 42; Isaiah Gado, 45, and Weyi Chohu, 40, while the injured persons are Bosco Gbere, Barnabas Lundi, and Moses Bombo. 

Bitrus Nuhu, the spokesman for Miango Youth Development Association (MYDA), who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Monday, lamented the casualties despite efforts by security personnel to foil the attack. 

He said, "Fulani herdsmen yesterday being 3/10/2021 attacked Hukke village of Miango District, Rigwe chiefdom in a broad daylight. The attack started at 3pm and lasted for about 5 hours. The attack left 3 persons killed known as Barry Ive (42), Isaiah Gado (45), and Weyi Chohu (40).

"Three others injured could be identified as Bosco Gbere, Barnabas Lundi, Moses Bombo 

"The security personnel came to the scene after a while and tried their best to curb the situation but still casualties were recorded." 

The incident was confirmed by Nuhu B. Nga, Public Relations Officer, Miango Youth Development Association.  

However, the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba did not answer calls to his mobile phone.

