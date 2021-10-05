Herdsmen Have Left South-East, But Igbos Still Killing One Another, Burning Their Cities—Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah

Spokesman for the group, Saleh Alhassan said it only shows that Fulani herders were never the problem.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore have mocked the South-East region, saying their exit and the implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the area have not stopped the violence going on there.

 

Miyetti Allah group

He noted that there was no more open grazing in most parts of the South-East. 

 

According to him, what goes on in the region is largely cattle trading and the cows being sold mostly belong to Igbo traders, Punch reports. 

 

Alhassan said, “That nonsense you see in the South-East is a manifestation of frustration… They will continue burning their cities, killing themselves.

 

“Now that the herders are not there, they are still killing themselves. Sometimes they wear Fulani attire to continue to commit heinous crimes.

 

“Now that the herders are not there, are they having peace in the East?”

 

Alhassan added that the constant sit-at-home orders given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which are being violently enforced, have led to the loss of cattle, hence the exit of Miyetti Allah or herders.

 

“Those Biafrans are shooting and killing their animals. Those making noise in the media are cattle traders. They will not go anywhere. The cows you see there now belong to the Igbo,” he stated.

 

The Miyetti Allah spokesman said the group would not obey the anti-open grazing law being passed in most parts of the South because open grazing is their way of life

 

He said the group would sue all the states enforcing the law, adding that Miyetti Allah would also take political and spiritual steps.

 

Alhassan also denied reports that Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Dora Akunyili, a former information minister, was murdered by herdsmen. 

 

The late Akunyili was killed last week.

 

He argued that the blanket ban on open grazing in the South was connected to the 2023 elections and was a ploy by southern governors to force their northern counterparts to negotiate for the Presidency amid the raging debate on zoning.

 

Alhassan, however, vowed that the group would never support the presidential ambition of any governor that is enforcing the ban on open grazing.

SaharaReporters, New York

