Nigeria May Experience Bloody Conflict If Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Is Not Arrested—Igbo Group Threatens Buhari

According to them, Gumi has been speaking in defence of bandits, who have been killing and kidnapping Nigerians, especially in the North.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

The Igbo National Council (INC) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi. 

The group on Tuesday said Nigeria may experience a bloody conflict if Gumi is not arrested by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government

According to them, Gumi has been speaking in defence of bandits, who have been killing and kidnapping Nigerians, especially in the North. 

The INC President, Chilos Godsent, in a statement in Owerri, also called for the "immediate redeployment of all the serving Commissioners of Police, Directors of the Department State Services (DSS) and all heads of Brigade Commanders in South-East and North Central geopolitical zones". 

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible for the escalating militancy and wanton killings and destruction of lives and properties in South-East and North Central geopolitical zones of Nigeria," Godsent said. 

“The INC demands the immediate redeployment of all the serving Commissioners of Police, Directors of the Department State Security (DSS) and all heads of Brigade Commanders in South East and North Central geopolitical zones as the first step to mitigating the militancy and escalation of killings in the aforementioned regions.”

The statement also read, “Consequent upon the suspicion of conscious exportation of Jihadist terrorist from the Republic of Niger and Chad respectively to North Central Zone and Southern Nigeria states by suspected Jihadist leaders in North-West and North-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria who have spoken several times in defence of bandits and Boko Haram attacks on other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, the Igbo National Council (INC) therefore calls for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the controversial Islamic Cleric – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for his alliance and obvious support of Boko Haram that are killing Nigerians, sacking many communities and forcefully acquiring the lands of aboriginal Nigerians.

“We wish to state categorically without fear of contradiction that if the controversial Islamic Cleric – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is not immediately arrested and prosecuted, Nigeria State may be gambling on the sword of another bloody conflict before the 2023 Election Year. Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and his allies should know that no single person or group has a monopoly of violence and therefore should not take Nigerians for granted or their silence as weakness."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Release Kidnapped Daughter Of Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Ex-director
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Have Left South-East, But Igbos Still Killing One Another, Burning Their Cities—Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army Operation In South-East Will Lead To Regrets – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Warns Governors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Enugu Security Office, Kill Two Personnel, Injure Scores
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 17 Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Village
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet US Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Facebook As Whistleblower Accuses Social Media Platform Of Harming Children
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Ex-wife Of Infamous Former Minister Fani-Kayode, Petitions Senate Over Alleged Threat To Life, Police Harassment
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested With Multi-million Naira Drugs In India
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
News South-East Governors Knock IPOB Members Abroad, Vow To Stop Further Sit-At-Home Protest In Igboland
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Opens 'Window On America' In Ancient Nigerian City
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Approves N75,000 Stipend Per Semester For Students Studying Education
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Release Kidnapped Daughter Of Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Ex-director
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Have Left South-East, But Igbos Still Killing One Another, Burning Their Cities—Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Operative Of Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS Shot Dead In Imo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Bank Worker Arrested After Planning To Be Robbed Of Multi-million Naira
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal 25-Year-Old Nigerian Sues Army, Police Inspector-General, Others Over Killing, Torture Of Shiite Muslims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Family Kicks As Accountant-General, Idris Secretly Marries 16-year-old Girl As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad