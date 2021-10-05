Nigeria May Experience Bloody Conflict If Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Is Not Arrested—Igbo Group Threatens Buhari

The Igbo National Council (INC) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

The group on Tuesday said Nigeria may experience a bloody conflict if Gumi is not arrested by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government

According to them, Gumi has been speaking in defence of bandits, who have been killing and kidnapping Nigerians, especially in the North.

The INC President, Chilos Godsent, in a statement in Owerri, also called for the "immediate redeployment of all the serving Commissioners of Police, Directors of the Department State Services (DSS) and all heads of Brigade Commanders in South-East and North Central geopolitical zones".

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible for the escalating militancy and wanton killings and destruction of lives and properties in South-East and North Central geopolitical zones of Nigeria," Godsent said.

“The INC demands the immediate redeployment of all the serving Commissioners of Police, Directors of the Department State Security (DSS) and all heads of Brigade Commanders in South East and North Central geopolitical zones as the first step to mitigating the militancy and escalation of killings in the aforementioned regions.”

The statement also read, “Consequent upon the suspicion of conscious exportation of Jihadist terrorist from the Republic of Niger and Chad respectively to North Central Zone and Southern Nigeria states by suspected Jihadist leaders in North-West and North-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria who have spoken several times in defence of bandits and Boko Haram attacks on other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, the Igbo National Council (INC) therefore calls for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the controversial Islamic Cleric – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for his alliance and obvious support of Boko Haram that are killing Nigerians, sacking many communities and forcefully acquiring the lands of aboriginal Nigerians.

“We wish to state categorically without fear of contradiction that if the controversial Islamic Cleric – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is not immediately arrested and prosecuted, Nigeria State may be gambling on the sword of another bloody conflict before the 2023 Election Year. Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and his allies should know that no single person or group has a monopoly of violence and therefore should not take Nigerians for granted or their silence as weakness."