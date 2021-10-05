President Buhari To Present 2022 Budget To National Assembly Thursday

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed this on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2022 Appropriation to the National Assembly on Thursday.

He made the announcement while presiding over the plenary as the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was absent.

President Buhari

He made the announcement while presiding over the plenary as the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was absent.

Omo-Agege charged the Senate Committee on Finance to expedite action on the Revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper which the President forwarded to the red chamber on Tuesday, and submit their report for consideration at plenary on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters, New York

