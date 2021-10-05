Robbers Invade Dunamis Church In Abuja, Injure Security Guard

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

No fewer than 10 armed robbers, on Monday, invaded the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Bwari, Abuja, and brutally stabbed a security guard on duty.

According to reports, the hoodlums stabbed the security guard, identified only as John, in the stomach and ripped off his intestines.

This has since caused panic for residents of the District Centre Estate, Phase 4, Kubwa, in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The gang members were said to have arrived in the church from the shanties and slums in the neighbourhood.

According to a source quoted by Punch, the robbers demanded money and searched the premises, adding that they became angry when they could not find anything.

He said, “The incident happened around 3 am on Monday. The robbers came and John tried to resist them. During the fracas, he was overpowered and stabbed in the stomach.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital in Kubwa but because doctors were on strike, there was nothing that could be done. He was thereafter transferred to another private hospital in Abuja.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the District Centre Estate, Ifeanyi Uwaje, confirmed the incident.

He said, “What happened was very unfortunate; we took the victim to a hospital and we have reported the case to the police.”

An Associate Pastor of the church, Joseph Ogaba, said nothing was stolen from the church.

He said, “Nothing was taken from the church and we cannot question somebody (guard) who is on the sickbed. Until he gets better and we hear from him, whatever you hear will be assumptions. We will prefer you wait to hear from the church before publication.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT, Josephine Adeh had yet to respond to text messages sent to her phone line as of the time of filing this report.

