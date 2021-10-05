South-East Governors Knock IPOB Members Abroad, Vow To Stop Further Sit-At-Home Protest In Igboland

South-East Governors and traditional rulers in Nigeria have criticised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the Monday sit-at-home directive that has negatively affected social and economic activities of the region.

The governors, who spoke following their meeting with some selected leaders at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, stated that such an order can no longer be sustained, more so when those who issued the order were outside the country.

This was as the governors refused to discuss the imprisonment of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in their eight-point communique, Punch reports.

The Chairman of the Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who read the resolutions of the leaders, said, “The South-East (governors) condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in the diaspora who do not feel the pains.

“In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South-East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South

-East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.”