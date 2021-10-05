United States Opens 'Window On America' In Ancient Nigerian City

The United States Consulate General on Tuesday opened a 'Window on America' in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Osogbo Window on America, hosted at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, will function as a community resource centre for accurate and current information about the political, economic, cultural, educational, and social life in the United States.

The Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section of the Consulate, Temitayo Famutimi disclosed this in a press release, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Delivering keynote remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli stated that the new space will provide a calendar of programmes on topics of interest designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

“We are so excited today to launch the Window on American here in Osogbo.

“With its modern design, computer workstations, books, and perhaps most importantly, an open space for members of the community to host conversations of mutual interest, the new center exemplifies the U.S. government’s commitment to a core tenet of democracy: A citizen’s right to free access to information," Ibelli said.

Ibelli clarified that the Osogbo Window on America will be a reference point for free information.

"Through the Osogbo Window on America we will provide employability and leadership training for young people, offer information on study opportunities in the U.S., showcase American culture and values, as well as foster closer people-to-people ties between the people of Nigeria and the United States,” Ibelli added.

Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Peter Olaitan, expressed his gratitude for the choice of the location of the Window on America at the medical facility. He expressed optimism that staff, students and residents of Osogbo will benefit from the resources available at the center.

A Window on America is a type of American Space located in over 150 countries worldwide. In order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities, the U.S. Mission is adding new Windows on America to the family of American Spaces in Nigeria.

Windows on America provide a venue for the Embassy and Consulate outreach activities, offering a meeting place for U.S. Government alumni, and a host for visiting speakers (including Embassy staff, Fulbright scholars, and other Americans), film series, and other events that promote a better understanding of the U.S.