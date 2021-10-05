United States Opens 'Window On America' In Ancient Nigerian City

Ibelli clarified that the Osogbo Window on America will be a reference point for free information.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2021

The United States Consulate General on Tuesday opened a 'Window on America' in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Osogbo Window on America, hosted at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, will function as a community resource centre for accurate and current information about the political, economic, cultural, educational, and social life in the United States.

The Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section of the Consulate, Temitayo Famutimi disclosed this in a press release, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday. 

Delivering keynote remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli stated that the new space will provide a calendar of programmes on topics of interest designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

“We are so excited today to launch the Window on American here in Osogbo. 

“With its modern design, computer workstations, books, and perhaps most importantly, an open space for members of the community to host conversations of mutual interest, the new center exemplifies the U.S. government’s commitment to a core tenet of democracy: A citizen’s right to free access to information," Ibelli said. 

Ibelli clarified that the Osogbo Window on America will be a reference point for free information.

"Through the Osogbo Window on America we will provide employability and leadership training for young people, offer information on study opportunities in the U.S., showcase American culture and values, as well as foster closer people-to-people ties between the people of Nigeria and the United States,” Ibelli added.

Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Peter Olaitan, expressed his gratitude for the choice of the location of the Window on America at the medical facility. He expressed optimism that staff, students and residents of Osogbo will benefit from the resources available at the center.

A Window on America is a type of American Space located in over 150 countries worldwide. In order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities, the U.S. Mission is adding new Windows on America to the family of American Spaces in Nigeria.  

Windows on America provide a venue for the Embassy and Consulate outreach activities, offering a meeting place for U.S. Government alumni, and a host for visiting speakers (including Embassy staff, Fulbright scholars, and other Americans), film series, and other events that promote a better understanding of the U.S.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigeria Human Rights Groups Write President Obama, Accusing Buhari of Human Rights Violations
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram U.S. General Says Boko Haram Still Holds Territory In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Terrorism US Mission Warns Of Terror Attack In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram US Secretary Of State Kerry To Visit Nigeria, Kenya On Africa Trip
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
United States of America Americans Head To The Polls For Historic Election
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Politics Buhari Spoke To Trump On Phone, State House Confirms
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Sunday Igboho In Need Of Urgent Medical Care—Yoruba Nation Agitator's Aide Appeals To Benin Republic President
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested With Multi-million Naira Drugs In India
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News South-East Governors Knock IPOB Members Abroad, Vow To Stop Further Sit-At-Home Protest In Igboland
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Ex-wife Of Infamous Former Minister Fani-Kayode, Petitions Senate Over Alleged Threat To Life, Police Harassment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet US Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Facebook As Whistleblower Accuses Social Media Platform Of Harming Children
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Budgets N100Billion For 2023 Elections
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Family Kicks As Accountant-General, Idris Secretly Marries 16-year-old Girl As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Approves N75,000 Stipend Per Semester For Students Studying Education
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Release Kidnapped Daughter Of Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Ex-director
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Have Left South-East, But Igbos Still Killing One Another, Burning Their Cities—Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu: Yoruba Groups Meet On Sunday To Decide On Joining IPOB’s One-month Sit-at-home
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Operative Of Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS Shot Dead In Imo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad