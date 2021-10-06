BREAKING: Many Cars Destroyed As Fire Razes Federal Secretariat In Nigeria's Capital, Abuja

The complex houses major government offices in in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2021

The Federal Secretariat building in Abuja is currently on fire. 

According to a Facebook user, Adamu Idris Ahmed, no fewer than 20 cars have been affected by the fire incident.

He also said fire fighters are at the scene to put out the fire.

Similarly, in January, no fewer than 100 shops were razed in a fire incident at one of Abuja’s largest furniture markets situated in Kugbo.

The fire destroyed furniture items, materials and machines estimated at millions of naira.

SaharaReporters, New York

