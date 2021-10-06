Delta Police Arrest Three Inmates On Death Row For Kidnapping

The suspects had previously been on a death row before escaping during the #EndSARS jailbreak.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2021

The Delta State Police Command has paraded over 30 suspects for offences such as robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali, said operatives arrested three suspected kidnappers who attempted to kidnap the wife of a traditional ruler of Umunede kingdom.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was learnt that the suspects had previously been on a death row before escaping during the #EndSARS jailbreak.

The police boss continued saying “Also, the command arrested three suspected kidnappers who attempted to kidnap the wife of the traditional ruler of Umunede Kingdom.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects were on the death row and escaped from the Oko Maximum Prison in Edo State during the #EndSARS jailbreak.”

Speaking on a 29-year-old man killed by a policeman in Obiaruku, in the Ukwani Local Government Area, the CP said the police team involved in the incident had been detained.

“The police team that stormed the beer parlour where the young man was celebrating his birthday before he was killed is already in detention. The policeman who shot the deceased is on the run. Our detectives have launched a manhunt for him,” he added.

