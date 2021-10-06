Former Senator, Mama Taraba’s Brother, Dies In Jalingo

He was also a two-time gubernatorial candidate in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2021

A former senator, Abubakar Abdulazeez Ibrahim, has passed on.

The late Abdulazeez was the younger brother of Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan, alias Mama Taraba, ex-Minister of Women Affairs, who also died in May.

He reportedly died in his house in Jalingo after a brief illness, Daily Trust reports.

The deceased was elected twice into the Senate and represented Taraba central senatorial zone between 1999 and 2007.

The deceased read Engineering and Business Administration at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was the proprietor of Ibramiyya Primary and Secondary Schools and Peacock College of Education in Jalingo.

According to a statement from his family, funeral prayers will be conducted at 1.30 pm at the palace of Emir of Muri.

The funeral prayers for his deceased sister were held at the same place.

He will be buried at Jika da Fari burial ground, where late Jummai was also buried.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

