House Of Representatives Moves Against Illegal Detention, Brutalisation Of ‘October 1’ Protesters By Lawless Security Operatives

The Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ndudi Elumelu, has condemned the illegal arrest, detention and brutalisation of Nigerian youths who trooped out to protest against the bad governance of President Muhammadu Buhari, when the country celebrated the 61st Independence Day Anniversary last Friday.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force had on October 1 arrested six #BuhariMustGo youth activists.

The six protesters were brutalised and later detained by the police for demanding the resignation of Buhari.

The names of the six protesters include Benjamin Mannaseh, Mohammed Labaran, Danjuma Patience, and Ibrahim.

Displaying placards that say ‘Buhari Must Go’ and chanting the same thing, the protesters had blocked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road early Friday morning.

The protesters, who were out as early as 7am, also called for good governance, transparency, and an end to insecurity.

Moving a motion on the floor of the House, Elumelu condemned the action of the police.

The lawmaker said illegal detention of citizens by the Buhari’s administration could be liken to the “draconian military regime”.

The lawmaker said, “Note that chapter four of the 1999 constitution as amended provides for the guarantee of fundamental human rights for all Nigerians. Further note that section 34(a) of the 1999 constitution states that no person shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment, while 34(b) provides that no person shall be held in slavery or servitude.

“Aware that on the 1st of October 2021 some Nigeria youths assembled peacefully as guaranteed by section 40 of the 1999 constitution,at Dantata Bridge, airport Road, Abuja to demand for good governance, transparency and end to the menace of insecurity that has bedevilled the country.

“Further aware that peaceful protests represent a policy feedback mechanism by which citizens express their discontent with governments inhuman or degrading policies that subtract from their rights as national stakeholders; concerned that a detachment of armed anti-riot policemen led by ASP Altine Daniel, arrived at Dantata Bridge and violently opened fire on the protesters to disperse them.

“Further concerned that some of the protesters were arrested by the officers and beaten to stupor while others were chased into the bush in violation of section 34(a) of the constitution; worried that four of the protesters were arrested, and allegedly taken to Galadimawa police station and later moved to the FCT police command and till date they have neither been allowed to see their families nor their lawyers.

“Further worried that such illegal detention of citizens being held incommunicado reminds us of draconian military decrees and speaks to barbaric conducts of past years under our current democracy; disturbed that the Nigeria policemen who are supposed to be protecting lives and properties of innocent Nigerians as well as enforcing the laws of the land as guaranteed by the constitution of the federal Republic are now in the perpetual habit of violating the rights and privileges of those they are supposed to protect.

“Further disturbed that there have been series of allegations of human rights violation, extra judicial killings, intimidation and harassment of Nigerians by the police force, some of these allegations we are aware triggered the End SARS protest; acknowledge that if these excesses are not curtailed and erring officers called to order, it could someday lead to a mass rebellion by the people against the government, hence the need for an urgent investigation.

“RESOLVE: Mandate the committee on police affairs to thoroughly investigate these allegations as well as interface with the leadership of the police force for the immediate release of the four arrested innocent Nigerians and report back in four weeks.

“That the house condemns citizen's deprivation of their fundamental rights and illegal detection without access to legal representation.”

The #BuhariMustGo and #RevolutionNow protesters had been violently dispersed and beaten after being chased into the bush by a detachment of armed anti-riot policemen, led by the notorious female police officer, ACP Altine Daniel.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore had announced on Facebook, "Six courageous #BuhariMustGo youth activists arrested on October 1st for Independence Day action asking incompetent Pres. Muhammadu Buhari to resign have regained freedom from Nigeria Police Force detention. #RevolutionNow."