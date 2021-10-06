NASCO Group Reacts To Allegations Of Sponsoring Terrorism In Nigeria

The group said the United Nations Security Council already exonerated Ahmed Nasreddin, the company’s late founder, and his businesses from such allegations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2021

The management of NASCO Group Nigeria has reacted to an investigative report linking its founder to terrorism sponsorship.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the group said the United Nations Security Council already exonerated Ahmed Nasreddin, the company’s late founder, and his businesses from such allegations.

The firm described the report by Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin, as false, adding that the United States government and the National Intelligence Agency cleared Nasreddin of any wrongdoing concerning the allegation.

“The Management of NASCO Group Nigeria notes the defamatory and slanderous contents of an online article currently being circulated on social media about our business. We state categorically that we have never, and will never be sponsors of any criminal act, organisation, or violence of any kind that will disrupt the peace and tranquility of the Nigerian state or any country in the world.

“After the unfortunate events of 2001, thousands of people and entities around the world were subjected to various investigations. A detailed examination by the United Nations Security Council and the US Government totally exonerated NASCO's late founder, Dr Ahmed Nasreddin, and his business interest of all false allegations.

“It was clearly established that NASCO was never at any time associated with the sponsorship of terrorism directly or indirectly anywhere in the world (References United Nations Security Council Resolution SC 9172 dated 15 November 2007 & United Nations Security Council Resolution S/2008/25 dated 17 January 2008). See Also Terrorism How Late Nasco Biscuits Founder, Ally Of Terror-linked Buhari's Minister Pantami, Others Funded Terror Cells In 2002, Before Boko Haram Emerged 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“A similar investigation was carried out by the National Intelligence Agency of Nigeria where it also came to the same conclusion, thereby exonerating our late founder and NASCO Group of any act or complicity in the sponsorship of terrorism in Nigeria or in any other country (Reference National Intelligence Agency of Nigeria, Report to the Presidency, dated 11 April 2008).

“Contrary to the false allegations at no time were the assets of NASCO Group Nigeria and/or any of its associated trade, commercial and business interests ever seized nor their accounts frozen due to any of those investigations NASCO can also categorically affirm that it has never been associated with nor had businesses dealings with any of the persons mentioned in the false report.

“NASCO Group is one of the leading companies in Nigeria, with an acknowledged legacy of working towards the economic growth and development of the nation, while positively impacting the lives of millions of people.

“Since 1963, the company has been committed to best practices in the manufacturing of quality products of international standards.

“Over the last 58 years, NASCO has achieved many milestones and is still contributing significantly to Nigeria's rich agricultural and industrial heritage. The company directly employs thousands of talented people across its various sites, and indirectly sustains the employment and livelihood of hundreds of thousands more people across the nation.

“We actively support thousands of local farmers from whom we source maize for our award-winning whole-flaked NASCO Cornflakes

”We therefore firmly reject this false report, which was done in a clearly orchestrated manner with malicious intent, aimed at causing commercial damage to our successful brands. It speaks volumes that the individual who was responsible for this mischievous article chose to only feature false allegations almost two decades old, while intentionally leaving out the final UN resolutions and the accompanying exonerations.

“As with all false and hate-filled articles, the truth will always prevail. NASCO will continue to provide a quality life" for Nigeria and its people.”

The investigative report revealed how the late NASCO Group’s multimillionaire founder, Ahmed Idris Nasreddin and Yakubu Musa Kafanchan, also known as Sheikh Yakubu Musa Katsina, an ally of Nigeria’s terror-linked Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami funded Islamic terror cells in 2002.

According to the report published on West Africa Weekly, Hassan is a founding member of the Izala Movement (JIBWIS), and the current Chairman of its board of trustees and the Chairman of the Katsina State JIBWIS chapter.

They were alleged to have funded the activities of people like Kabiru Sokoto, the mastermind of the Christmas Day bombing of the St Theresa Roman Catholic church on December 25, 2011 in Madalla, Niger State, which killed 37 Christians.

