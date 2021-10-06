Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Invites Bayelsa Governor’s Aide, Two Others Over Alleged Impersonation, Funds Diversion

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr Morris Asanaku, an aide to the Bayelsa State Governor and two others over alleged impersonation and diversion of the sum of N4.6 million paid to the Adiegbe community of Ekeremor Local Government Area by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

Morris Asanaku is a legal practitioner and aide to Governor Douye Diri.

Sources in the community alleged that Asanaku had impersonated the Paramount Ruler of the Adiegbe Community, Benedict Thompson, in connivance with one Godbless Berekpebede, who was alleged to have impersonated the Adiegbe Community Youth President.

Also, one Rose Asanaku was alleged to have impersonated the Woman Leader of the community, collected the money and disappeared into thin air.

There are also complaints about Asanaku, who has since gone into hiding, in a petition to the State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for allegedly threatening the life of the paramount ruler and other traditional heads of the community.

One of the sources in the community told SaharaReporters, “Based on our petition to the DSS, the people involved (in the alleged impersonation and diversion of funds) have been called for questioning.”

In the petition before the state deputy governor, dated June 17, 2021, Asanaku was accused of threatening to attack the paramount ruler, elders and youths of the community.

A member of the Adiegbe Community Council, who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, said though the petition by the community is before the DSS, the State Commissioner of Police and the state government, the community has also written to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NOAC) to stop further payment until a meeting is held between the authentic traditional institution of Adiegbe Community and the oil multinational.