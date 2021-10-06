Nigerian Teacher Wins Facebook Award For Developing Unusual Platform For Teachers

A Nigerian Teacher, Dr Peter Ogudoro, has been honoured by the social media giant, Facebook.

He won an award, as one of the world’s amazing virtual community managers for developing a “most helpful and engaged educators’ platform called Nigerian Teachers.’’

This was revealed in a statement released on Wednesday by the platform, Nigerian Teachers to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The award by Facebook makes Ogudoro a member of the multinational corporation’s elite group of 131 outstanding community managers in the world, the platform noted.

According to the statement, the platform focuses on online teacher-training and attitude modification, has over 240,000 teachers from around the world, and provides free continuous professional development opportunities to them.

“The platform is a peer-support community for teachers, who use the platform to follow trends in teaching, classroom management, and school leadership.

“Parents also use the platform to learn effective parenting styles that enable them to collaborate with teachers for global competitiveness of young people.’’

The statement explained that the award was given under Facebook’s Community Accelerator Programme, under which the awardees receive resource support to scale their operations and promote engagement within their communities for a better world.

The Community Accelerator Programme was designed to guarantee about one year of sustained support for the award winners’ communities by Facebook.

Ogudoro created the group in 2016 as a positive response to the frustration he experienced while trying to get education policymakers in Nigeria to adopt and promote learner-centred approaches to teaching and effective career management systems, the statement noted.

The platform added that Ogudoro’s methods could save the country billions of dollars and make Nigeria a net exporter of educational services.

Ogudoro revealed that he was scaling up the platform to help governments around the world to train and retrain teachers for globally competitive education, while expressing gratitude to Facebook for the Award.

“Through globally competitive education, we can deliver the pace of development that will banish poverty, and guarantee a more inclusive, prosperous, and harmonious world.

“I am excited about the fact that a powerful tool for the promotion of functional education in the world has come from Nigeria, a country that has been facing enormous development challenges for decades.

“The award will provide me the platform for a one-month learning tour of the Scandinavian countries including Finland with a focus on their education system.

“The objective is provision of the intellectual tools that will help Nigeria and the rest of the developing world achieve the demographic dividends they need to lift millions of their citizens out of poverty within the next few years through result-oriented pedagogy,’’ Nigerian Teachers quoted Ogudoro as saying.

Ogudoro is an alumnus of the University of Reading in the United Kingdom where he earned a PhD in Education with emphasis on Career Management, Attitude Modification, and Diffusion of Innovations in Education. He has benefitted from elite education development experiences at over 10 research-intensive institutions across the world, the platform revealed.