US Approves $319million For New Consulate Office In Lagos

The United States has approved a $319million contract for the construction of a new US Consulate General in the Eko Atlantic, developed by South Energyx Nigeria Limited in collaboration with Lagos State.

The 12.2 acre site for the Consulate General would be handled by the awardee of the contract, Per ix Federal, LLC of Lombard, Illinois.

This was stated in a report by the US Department of State on Tuesday.

The contract was awarded by the US Department of State’s Capital Security Construction Program, known as the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations, which was established in 1999.

The design architect for the project is Ennead Architects of New York.

The project which is expected to be completed in 2027 is aimed at providing a modern, resilient platform for diplomacy in Nigeria.

Referring to the choice of Eko Atlantic, the report read, “The location will provide the future diplomatic campus and its neighbours with access to sustainable, modern infrastructure, including an 8.5 kilo metre seawall designed to protect the city from rising sea levels and coastal erosion.”

Since its establishment, the Overseas Building Operation has completed up to 168 new diplomatic facilities and currently has more than 50 active projects, either in design or under construction worldwide.