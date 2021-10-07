Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Re-arraigns Grace Taiga, Nigerian Accomplice In P&ID Fraud

A statement by the EFCC said Taiga was arraigned on a nine counts’ amended charges, bordering on accepting bribes and other related crimes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Mrs. Grace Taiga, a female accomplice in the multiple fraud case involving the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A statement by the EFCC said Taiga was arraigned on a nine counts’ amended charges, bordering on accepting bribes and other related crimes.

File Photo

Part of the charges according to the commission read, “That you Grace Taiga, Enameg Vera Mases Taiga (at large) Brendan Cahill (at large), Michael Quinn (deceased) on or about the 30 of January, 2012 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire to commit an offence to wit, money laundering by disguising the origin of the sum of Five Thousand United States of America Dollars (USD 5,000) paid by Kristholm Limited -a company controlled by the owners and promoters of Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) - into the HSBC bank account of Enameg Vera Moses Taiga domiciled at No.8, Canada Square, London branch of HSBC which money you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit; bribery and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) and punishable under section 15(2)(a) and (3) of the Money Laundering Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

“That you Grace Taiga, Enameg Vera Moses Taiga (at large), Brendon Cahill (at large), Michael Quinn (deceased) on or about the 30th of January, 2012 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit, disguising the origin of the sum of Five Thousand United States of America Dollars (USD 5,000) paid by Kristholm Limited - a company controlled by the owners and promoters of Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) into the HSBC bank account of Enameg Vera Moses Taiga domiciled at No.8, Canada Square, London branch of HSBC which money you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: bribery and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 15(2(a) and (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

“That you Grace Taiga, whilst being the Director of Legal at Ministry of Petroleum Resources, on or about the 30h of December, 2009 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit, using the sum of Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty Nine United States of American Dollars and Five Cents (USD 4,969.5) paid by Marshpear Limited - a company controlled by the owners and promoters of Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) into the HSBC bank account of Enameg Vera Moses Taiga domiciled at No.8, Canada Square, London branch of HSBC, which money you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit; bribery and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 15(21d) and (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In view of her plea, prosecution counsel, Abba Mohammed prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) said he filed a bail application on behalf of the defendant on March 18, 2021, praying the judge to admit her to bail on the grounds of ill-health and being a senior lawyer and former director, Legal Services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources who was called to the Bar in 1977.

However, the prosecuting counsel said the commission filed a counter-affidavit rejecting the bail application and a further counter-affidavit, which he said they relied on.

After listening to the arguments by the counsel, Justice Egwuatu released the defendant to her counsel and adjourned the matter till October 27, 2021 for ruling on her bail application.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Abia State Yet To Assign Nnamdi Kanu's N5billion Suit Against Nigerian Government To Court – Lawyer Laments
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Legal N5million Hate Speech Fine: Court Rules On Suit Against Lai Mohammed, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission On Friday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nigerian Government Has No Hiding Place On October 21 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Assures Supporters Of Victory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Reinstatement Of Clerical Staff Dismissed From Oyo State Revenue Board Since 2015
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Ex-Pension Reform Team Boss, Maina’s Son, Faisal To 14 Years Imprisonment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal #EndSARS: Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Sam Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, 47 Others Alleged To Be Fake
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Decaying State Of Education Under Godwin Obaseki’s Watch, By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Abia State Yet To Assign Nnamdi Kanu's N5billion Suit Against Nigerian Government To Court – Lawyer Laments
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Legal N5million Hate Speech Fine: Court Rules On Suit Against Lai Mohammed, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission On Friday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Arrested For Asking Southeasterners To Join IPOB – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Lawyers, Seven Others In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Government Has No Hiding Place On October 21 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Assures Supporters Of Victory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police SARS Gone For Good – Nigerian Police Deny Plans To Bring Back Killer Squad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Buhari Visited Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In Corruption-tainted London Villa Acquired By Osun Governor, Oyetola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Reinstatement Of Clerical Staff Dismissed From Oyo State Revenue Board Since 2015
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2022 Budget By Buhari Smeared With Borrowings, Loans, Ambiguous Projects – Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Doze Off As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal To National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Plans To Execute Nigeria’s 2022 Budget With N5trillion Loans
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad