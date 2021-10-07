BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Lawyers, Seven Others In Ebonyi

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead two police officers, two lawyers and seven others in Isu and Onicha-Igboeze communities, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was learnt that the cops were reportedly killed in Isu while others were killed in Onicha Igboeze during an invasion by the gunmen.

It was gathered that two lawyers who were passing with a vehicle, ran into the gunmen during the attack.

The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the attack, although the details of the incident are still sketchy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, has dispatched a team of policemen to the area.