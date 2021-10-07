BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Lawyers, Seven Others In Ebonyi

It was learnt that the cops were reportedly killed in Isu while others were killed in Onicha Igboeze during an invasion by the gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead two police officers, two lawyers and seven others in Isu and Onicha-Igboeze communities, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was learnt that the cops were reportedly killed in Isu while others were killed in Onicha Igboeze during an invasion by the gunmen.

It was gathered that two lawyers who were passing with a vehicle, ran into the gunmen during the attack.

The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the attack, although the details of the incident are still sketchy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, has dispatched a team of policemen to the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Convoy Of Borno Governor, Zulum, In Baga
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Captures Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Goma Sama’ila
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insurgency Military Forces In Niger Delta Suffer Another Attack As Militants Kill Three Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Vigilante Group Nabs Boko Haram Members In Lagos State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency MEND Replies To Former President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency Military Threatens Nigeria's Militant Groups
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Malabu Oil Scandal: Nigerian Businessman, Abubakar Aliyu Re-arrested, Quizzed By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Entertainment I'm Being Blackmailed Over Sex Tape Featuring Me And My Partner—Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Education Decaying State Of Education Under Godwin Obaseki’s Watch, By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Abia State Yet To Assign Nnamdi Kanu's N5billion Suit Against Nigerian Government To Court – Lawyer Laments
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal N5million Hate Speech Fine: Court Rules On Suit Against Lai Mohammed, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission On Friday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Arrested For Asking Southeasterners To Join IPOB – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal How Buhari Visited Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In Corruption-tainted London Villa Acquired By Osun Governor, Oyetola
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Re-arraigns Grace Taiga, Nigerian Accomplice In P&ID Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Government Has No Hiding Place On October 21 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Assures Supporters Of Victory
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police SARS Gone For Good – Nigerian Police Deny Plans To Bring Back Killer Squad
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Reinstatement Of Clerical Staff Dismissed From Oyo State Revenue Board Since 2015
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2022 Budget By Buhari Smeared With Borrowings, Loans, Ambiguous Projects – Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad