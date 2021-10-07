FBI Arrests 35 Nigerians In Texas For $117million Fraud

They were accused of grossly conducting romance schemes to defraud and steal from unsuspecting older American adults.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

Thirty-five Nigerians have been arrested in North Texas by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, for involvement in a fraud worth $117million.

The suspects, who have allegedly defrauded over 100 people nationwide, would face indictment for money laundering and wire scam.

FBI Agents The intercept

They were accused of grossly conducting romance schemes to defraud and steal from unsuspecting older American adults. 

It was learnt that the suspects used fake names on dating sites to prey on their targets including widowed and divorced.

These victims were made to build trust with the scammers as they would pose interest by sharing a fake snivel story and then requesting a large sum of money.

Acting U.S. Attorney, Prerak Shah, stated at a press conference while announcing the charges against them that “These criminals rely on victims’ isolation, loneliness, and sometimes their grief. The only mistake these victims make is being generous to the wrong people.”

“Once they depleted the savings they vanished into thin air. Romance scams are often difficult to prosecute because victims are often embarrassed, feel duped, and don’t want to come forward.” 

Shah encourages victims to come forward and reassures them that the scams are more common than one might think, disclosing that more than 20,000 people lost $600million in romance scams in 2020.

Meanwhile, eleven of the arrests were made in the Northern District of Texas while the remaining 24 were made in the Eastern District of Texas.

Identities of the Nigerians charged in the Northern District of Texas were;

David Animashaun, 38 – arrested in DFW, charged with wire fraud conspiracy.

Oluwalobamise Michael Moses, 40 – arrested in DFW, charged with wire fraud conspiracy

Irabor Fatarr Musa, 51 – arrested in the Eastern District of Texas, charged by the Northern District of Texas wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy

Ijeoma Okoro, 31 – arrested in DFW, wire fraud conspiracy fraud, money laundering conspiracy

Chukwemeka Orji, 36 – arrested in DFW, charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy

Emanuel Stanley Orji, 35 – arrested in DFW, charged with wire fraud conspiracy

Frederick Orji, 37 – arrested in Dallas, charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy

Uwadiale Esezobor, 36 – arrested in Lubbock, charged with mail & wire fraud conspiracy

Victor Idowu, 36 – arrested in Los Angeles, charged with mail & wire fraud conspiracy

Afeez Abiola Alao, 37 – wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy

Ambrose Sunday Ohide, 47 – wire fraud conspiracy.

All of the defendants named are innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, the defendants face up 20 years in federal prison on the wire fraud conspiracy counts and up to 10 years in federal prison on the money laundering conspiracy counts.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police SARS Gone For Good – Nigerian Police Deny Plans To Bring Back Killer Squad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Dismissal Of Policewoman Because She Got Pregnant
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police, Shell confirm Kidnap of Staff Along Rivers Road
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism I Won't Give Up The Fight For Justice – Wife Of Journalist Killed By Police During Shiite Protest Says
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Christianity Intelligence Sources Warn Buhari Of Impending Religious Crisis
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Decaying State Of Education Under Godwin Obaseki’s Watch, By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Abia State Yet To Assign Nnamdi Kanu's N5billion Suit Against Nigerian Government To Court – Lawyer Laments
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Legal N5million Hate Speech Fine: Court Rules On Suit Against Lai Mohammed, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission On Friday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Arrested For Asking Southeasterners To Join IPOB – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Lawyers, Seven Others In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Re-arraigns Grace Taiga, Nigerian Accomplice In P&ID Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Government Has No Hiding Place On October 21 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Assures Supporters Of Victory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police SARS Gone For Good – Nigerian Police Deny Plans To Bring Back Killer Squad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Buhari Visited Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In Corruption-tainted London Villa Acquired By Osun Governor, Oyetola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Reinstatement Of Clerical Staff Dismissed From Oyo State Revenue Board Since 2015
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2022 Budget By Buhari Smeared With Borrowings, Loans, Ambiguous Projects – Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Doze Off As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal To National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad