Fire At Federal Secretariat In Nigeria's Capital City Affected Accounts, Records Units—Official

The fire incident at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday affected registry and records, accounts, pension and variation units.

Some parts of the complex housing major government offices in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja were razed.

No fewer than 20 cars were reportedly affected by the fire incident.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Secretariat, Ibrahim Muhammad, disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire affected the registry and records, accounts, pension and variation units.

The spokesman who explained that a section where a bank is located was damaged before firefighters put the situation under control, also confirmed that a man was injured at the Federal Ministry of Education where the outbreak occurred.

“One person who probably decided to work after office hours at the secretariat was injured in the leg but there is no fatality.

“The fire occurred at the second floor and the cause of the fire is likely from a split air conditioner but further investigation is on,” he noted.