Nigerian Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Dismissal Of Policewoman Because She Got Pregnant

Fapounda also demanded an order of the court to nullify Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has struck out a suit by the Ekiti State Government against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over the dismissal of a pregnant officer.

 

According to the suit instituted by the Attorney-General of Ekiti, Wale Fapounda, the state faulted the officer's dismissal, saying such amounts to abuse of court processes.

Fapounda also demanded an order of the court to nullify Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations, which provides for the discharge from the Police Force female officers who become pregnant while married unofficially.

 

But in his ruling on Thursday, Justice Babs Kuewumi held that ”this suit can not validly co-exist with the suit at the National Industrial Court, sitting in Akure in Ondo State with suit number: NICN/AK/14/2021. The Originating Summons of this suit is hereby dismissed.”

 

The development comes after the judge earlier ruled in favour of the plaintiff the reliefs bordering on “locus standi”, whether the court has jurisdiction and whether the appropriate parties have been joined in the suit.

 

NAN reports that Fapounda, acting in the public interest had approached the court seeking the interpretation of the constitutionality of Section 127 of the Police Service Regulation Act, 2001.

 

The state Attorney-General had also told the court that the dismissal of the policewoman, an indigene of Ekiti because she got pregnant before being legally married violates her fundamental right as entrenched in the Constitution of Nigeria,1999( as amended).

 

Fapounda, therefore, sought the interpretation of Section 127 Police Regulation.

 

During the hearing of the case, however, Falade, counsel for the respondents, opposed the plaintiff's prayers, saying a similar suit had been instituted at the National Industrial Court, Akure.

 

Addressing journalists after the judgement, Fapounda said he had sought from the court, a copy of the judgment to know the next line of action.

 

He expressed delight in the court pronouncement on the reliefs that he has the “locus standi” to institute suit that will be of public interest, especially for the indigents, saying policewomen should be treated the same way with their male counterparts. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police SARS Gone For Good – Nigerian Police Deny Plans To Bring Back Killer Squad
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police FBI Arrests 35 Nigerians In Texas For $117million Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Online Fraud: Interpol Arrest Over 21,000 Worldwide
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Police Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Re-arraigns Grace Taiga, Nigerian Accomplice In P&ID Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nigerian Government Has No Hiding Place On October 21 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Assures Supporters Of Victory
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police SARS Gone For Good – Nigerian Police Deny Plans To Bring Back Killer Squad
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Arrested For Asking Southeasterners To Join IPOB – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Lawyers, Seven Others In Ebonyi
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Orders Reinstatement Of Clerical Staff Dismissed From Oyo State Revenue Board Since 2015
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2022 Budget By Buhari Smeared With Borrowings, Loans, Ambiguous Projects – Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal How Buhari Visited Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In Corruption-tainted London Villa Acquired By Osun Governor, Oyetola
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Doze Off As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal To National Assembly
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Plans To Execute Nigeria’s 2022 Budget With N5trillion Loans
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Spirituality Christian Leaders Pay Solidarity Visit To Sheikh El-Zakzaky, Wife In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police FBI Arrests 35 Nigerians In Texas For $117million Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad