Nigeria's Christian Association President, Ayokunle, Sultan Of Sokoto Demand Arrest Of Muslim Mob That Killed Kano Pastor

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force to thoroughly investigate the murder of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna who was killed by an irate mob in Kano last month.

A statement signed by Cornelius Omonokhua, the Executive Secretary of the council, NIREC condemned the brutal killing of the pastor and attack on his residence, stating that there is no justification for the attack.

It further said justice must be served while calling for calm in the affected area.

The statement reads, “NIREC under the leadership of the co-chairmen, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle, received the sad news from the Kano State Branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, that Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna was murdered by some irate youths of Masu community where he had lived and pastored the New Life for All Nations Church for about 10 years.

"NIREC appreciates the leadership of Kano State Branch of the Christian Association of NIGERIA (CAN) and the Assistant Coordinator, CAN, Sumaila LGA for being proactive in visiting Masu to manage and prevent further conflicts and reprisal.

“NIREC also appreciates the role of the security agents in ensuring peace by protecting lives and property in the community. Those who did not take the law into their own hands by contacting the DPO of the Gani Police Division are well appreciated.

“NIREC condemns the killing of the Pastor, the attack on the Church building, School, staff office and the destruction of his house. No reason can justify this criminality.

“NIREC, therefore, condoles with the family of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna and prays that God grant him eternal repose. We pray that those arrested and all those involved in this criminal act must be seen to be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

“NIREC appeals to the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force to honestly do the needful. NIREC also calls on all the relevant security agencies to properly investigate this gruesome murder and ensure that those found culpable are made to face justice.

“NIREC calls on the citizens of Kano and Nigeria to continue to strive for peaceful coexistence in the various communities of the nation. We call for calm as NIREC is already in touch with Rev. Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, CAN Chairman, Kano State, and the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to find the way forward out of this unfortunate incident."

A Muslim mob had killed a pastor Yohanna Shuaibu in Massu, a village in the Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the Hausa Christian Foundation (HACFO) in a statement, the mob also burnt down the slain pastor’s house, church, and mission school.

The incident reportedly happened when a young Muslim man who had converted to Christianity allegedly killed his brother’s wife during a fight and the mob suspected that the pastor had a hand in his alleged conversion.