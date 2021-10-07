Oyo Governor, Makinde Sacks State's Football Club Player Over Political Disagreement With Footballer's Father

Adeyemi has not been officially asked to go, but his mobile phone number has been removed from the official WhatsApp group of the 3SC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has reportedly ordered the sacking of Mr Abubakre Adeyemi, the defensive midfielder of Shooting Stars, the state-owned football club, popularly called 3SC. 

Adeyemi is known to wear jersey number 4. 

Seyi Makinde

Adeyemi is one of the sons of a factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adebisi Abdulrasheed Adeyemi, aka Olopoeniyan, who is at loggerheads with the governor in the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that though Adeyemi has not been officially asked to go, his mobile phone number has been removed from the official WhatsApp group of the 3SC.

Our correspondent learnt that Makinde who is on an official trip to Paris, France, ordered that Adeyemi should be sacked because of his father's involvement in the parallel PDP local government congresses held in the state on Tuesday.

The footballer was part of the shooting stars team expected to play in the new season of the Nigerian Professional League, which is expected to start soon.

Speaking on the development, Adeyemi who simply said he was surprised when he got removed from the team's WhatsApp group on Tuesday evening, added that removing a player in the 3SC WhatsApp group is a pointer to the sacking of the player. 

He said when he contacted Coach Yinka Baboni, one of the assistant coaches of the team, he was told the order was from above. 

"To know my stand, I called coach Yinka Baboni but he said the order was from above but I know God will intervene," he said. 

He refused to speak further on the issue.

When contacted, the father of the player, who is a PDP chieftain popularly known as Olopoeniyan, said, "I know it is not unconnected with the recent crisis in our party, but it is not time for me to talk. Let Makinde continue victimising our members because of the crisis he mistakingly started. As far as I am concerned, Adeyemi (my son) is innocent in our party crisis and he shouldn't be a victim."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2022 Budget By Buhari Smeared With Borrowings, Loans, Ambiguous Projects – Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Doze Off As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal To National Assembly
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Plans To Execute Nigeria’s 2022 Budget With N5trillion Loans
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Where Nigeria’s President Comes From In 2023 Not Important ― Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics State Of Emergency: Attorney-General Malami’s Comment Very Unfortunate, I’ve Reported Him To Buhari – Anambra Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Debts, Borrowings Still Sustainable – Buhari Justifies Rising Loans Before National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Re-arraigns Grace Taiga, Nigerian Accomplice In P&ID Fraud
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Legal Nigerian Government Has No Hiding Place On October 21 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Assures Supporters Of Victory
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Police SARS Gone For Good – Nigerian Police Deny Plans To Bring Back Killer Squad
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Orders Reinstatement Of Clerical Staff Dismissed From Oyo State Revenue Board Since 2015
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics 2022 Budget By Buhari Smeared With Borrowings, Loans, Ambiguous Projects – Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Scandal How Buhari Visited Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In Corruption-tainted London Villa Acquired By Osun Governor, Oyetola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Doze Off As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal To National Assembly
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Plans To Execute Nigeria’s 2022 Budget With N5trillion Loans
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Spirituality Christian Leaders Pay Solidarity Visit To Sheikh El-Zakzaky, Wife In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police FBI Arrests 35 Nigerians In Texas For $117million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Where Nigeria’s President Comes From In 2023 Not Important ― Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics State Of Emergency: Attorney-General Malami’s Comment Very Unfortunate, I’ve Reported Him To Buhari – Anambra Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad