Reconnect Power Supply To Our Communities—Lagos Residents Plead With Ikeja Electric After Disconnection Over Flooding

The power supply from some of the areas was disconnected to avert danger for the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

Residents of Agboyi -Ketu, Owode Onirin, Isheri, Ajegunle, Agiliti, Kara, and Majidun areas of Lagos state have pleaded with Ikeja Electric to reconnect the power supply to the community. 

In a statement sent to SaharaReporters, the community leaders explained that the people of the area suffer annual flooding consequent upon the opening of the Oyan Dam which is close to the areas. 

According to them, after having a meeting with officers from Ikeja Electric, the power supply from some of the areas was disconnected to avert danger for the people. 

However, since the ceasing of the flood, efforts to get the electricity workers to reconnect have proved abortive. 

They said several letters have been written to the offices but there has been no positive response. 

One of them said, “At the release of the Oyan Dam this year, our communities were flooded as a result of the intensive rainfall.

“The residents of Agboyi -Ketu, Owode Onirin, Isheri, Ajegunle, Agiliti, Kara, Majidun, and areas bordering the rivers and the sea in Lagos were advised to be 'very wary of the staggered release'.

“On the 7th of September 2021, community leaders had a meeting with officials of Ikeja Electric in the office of the Divisional Police Officer, Owode, and we agreed that they should disconnect the power supply for Owode Onirin, Agiliti, Ajegunle because of the flood. This flood was as a result of the opening of the Oyan dam which the government has failed to address over the years. 

“Despite the discomfort and damage the flood is bringing to the communities, the government has failed to permanently solve the problem, to at least protect the lives of citizens.

“After several damages, the flood had caused to citizens for over two weeks, the flood drastically reduced and the community decided to write a letter of indemnity to the Business Manager (BM) of Ikeja Electric (Ikorodu business unit) - Mr Oyewole Oyeleye and copied all the branches office involved, but Ikeja Electric has refused to reconnect our power supply.  

“Since the 4th of October, 2021 the flooding has ceased and several calls have been made to Engineer Adedotun, Technical Head (Ikorodu), Mr Tunde (Adejunle Manager), and Technical Head, Ajegunle, Tayo for the reconnection of our electricity, but they have refused to restore our power till date.”

