State Of Emergency: Attorney-General Malami’s Comment Very Unfortunate, I’ve Reported Him To Buhari – Anambra Governor

He said the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had been reported to President Buhari over the issue.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2021

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State says the possibility of the declaration of a state of emergency in his state is not an idea of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said this Wednesday while speaking with state house correspondents after meeting with president in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

He said the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had been reported to President Buhari over the issue.

He described the threat of emergency rule as unfortunate and wondered why the minister had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in states where there had been a lot of killings.

“That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General Malami, very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus,” he said.

Obiano, who promised to call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion, said apart from the recent security crisis, Anambra had been the most peaceful in the South-East region.

The governor also countered the statement that members of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State House of Assembly had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He claimed what happened was that the members who were given N100 million each to join the APC had, however, remained in APGA.

 

