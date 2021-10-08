BREAKING: Bandits Free Five More Bethel Students, Matron In Kaduna Since July

The President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Israel Adelani Akanji, disclosed this

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

Another batch of five students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been freed by their abductors.

The President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Israel Adelani Akanji, disclosed this in a statement sent to SaharaReporters on Friday.

According to him, the school's matron, who was abducted alongside the students, was also released.

He wrote, "Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron (Making 6) have just been released to us this evening, October 8. We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support."

The bandits had in the early hour of July 5 invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students.

The criminals had since then been releasing the students in batches.

The bandits had earlier released 10 students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna on Saturday, September 18 after being held aptive for 74.

There are speculations that the release of each batch is usually preceded by payment of ransom.

But the school and the state government are yet to confirm that any ransom was paid to the bandits. The Kaduna government has a policy of not paying ransom to criminals.

 

