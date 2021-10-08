Buhari Mustn't Allow Lobbying To Stop Sack Of Attorney-General Malami, Others — All Progressives Congress Chieftain

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that Buhari had completed plans to sack Malami and 15 other ministers in his cabinet, before December 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

A chieftain of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC), Garus Gololo, has called on President Muhammad Buhari not to shelve his plans to sack some cabinet members of his administration.

According to Daily Post, the party chieftain stated this in reaction to the story by SaharaReporters, which revealed that Buhari had perfected plans to sack the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and others whom Buhari said had not lived up to expectations.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that Buhari had completed plans to sack Malami and 15 other ministers in his cabinet, before December 2021.

Amid the development, it had also revealed that Malami was secretly lobbying the “cabal” in Aso Villa, to prevail on the President to spare him.

But reacting to the development, Gololo said it would do the President a whole lot of good if he sacked Malami and others in his cabinet. See Also Politics EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Plans Removal Of Attorney-General Malami, 14 Other Ministers 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He said, “Let the President go ahead and sack them – both Malami and other ministers who are not productive. The party APC has built on good ideology and if anyone has nothing to offer the President, in terms of capacity, to enable him to deliver on his promises and live up to the expectations of the ideology, then such person should be shown the way out.

“I will advise the President not to listen to anyone or even the Malami himself. Let him stay focused and reposition his government. Let no one distract him.

“I would even prefer if the President sacks the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the National Security Adviser, in addition to Malami and other members of his government who has brought his performances down, by their own actions or inaction."

Buhari had, on September 2, 2021, removed two of his serving ministers, with the promise to continue with the reshuffling of his cabinet.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Nigerian All Progressives Congress' Politician, Kente In Alleged Romance Scandal With 3 Nollywood Actresses Reacts
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Wonder Banker Bags Eight Years Jail Term For N12m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Scandal Jonathan’s Campaign Chief, Others Divert N155bn Crude Oil Money To ‘Corrupt Zambian Officials’
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive President Buhari’s Foreign Junkets Add Up To Lots Of Cash
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Arms Purchase Scam: Investigators Trace N650m To Thisday Publisher Nduka Obaigbena
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Lagos Land Racket: Besieged Villagers Accuse Foreign-Based Impostor Of Selling Community Land
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Bandits Hold On To 27 Sokoto Residents Despite Receiving Ransom From Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Drags Former Bayelsa Governor’s Aide, Wife To Court For Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Arrests Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism BREAKING: Bandits Free Five More Bethel Students, Matron In Kaduna Since July
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Taxes Over 150million Nigerians Don't Pay Taxes – Federal Revenue Service, FIRS Boss Laments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Canary Islands Are African, But Owned By Spain, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Tinubu In London: Leaders And Dealers! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Quietly Returns To Nigeria From UK, Shuns Earlier Planned Fanfare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos All Progressives Congress Cancels Sunday’s Grand Welcome For Ailing Ex-Governor, Tinubu After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I See Hope Though Nigerians Are Pushed To The Wall – Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Buhari Budgets N24.5billion For Presidency Office Building, Travels, Meals In 2022
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Who Owns You; Instagram, WhatsApp Or Facebook? By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad