Buhari Is Nigeria's Worst Divisive Ruler— President, Pharmaceutical Society Of Nigeria, Ohuabunwa

Ohuabunwa, in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State capital on Friday, said the Buhari regime is characterised by nepotism.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been described as the worst divisive leader in the country's history by the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa.

He said, "It is very evident that Nigeria is more divided today than it was in the 1970s.

"In 1970 after the war, I thought we were more divided; but today I found out that we're much more divided than we were in the 1970s." 

Ohuabunwa was at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Yola, as part of his nationwide consultations towards the 2023 presidential election.

He told journalists that he "decided to offer myself as presidential candidate under the PDP, come 2023".

