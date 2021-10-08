Ex-Presidential Aspirant, Moghalu Defects From Young Progressive Party To Another Party Ahead of 2023 Elections

Former Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu has defected to the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Moghalu made this known on his verified Twitter page on Friday with a tweet, “It’s official.”

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was also quoted in the poster showing his picture and the logo of his new party.

He said, “I believe we can re-engineer Nigeria’s economy through the well-known dynamism and innovative spirit of Nigerian youth. I ask all my political supporters to join the ADC.”

Moghalu contested the presidential election in 2019 under the YPP and gathered 26,039 votes.

He emerged as 14th on the election table.