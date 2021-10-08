How Army Commander In Borno Demands Bribe For Promotion, Includes Names Of Dead Officers On Promotion List—Source

The soldier urged the Nigerian Army Personnel to take a visit to Damasak town to further investigate the issue.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

A soldier in the 145 Battalion in Damasak, Maiduguri, Borno State has alleged that the commander of the battalion, Lieutenant Colonel SA Ochalla, has requested that soldiers pay a sum of N40, 000 each before their names can be included on the promotion list. 

According to him, the commander has also included names of dead soldiers that have died since 2017 on the promotion list to leave some room for the inclusion of the names of those who have yet to be due for promotion but could afford the bribe. 

File Photo

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Friday, the soldier urged the Nigerian Army Personnel to take a visit to Damasak town to further investigate the issue. 

He said some of the soldiers of the battalion that had been deployed to the area since six years ago and due for promotion were not considered as they were not able to pay the bribe. 

He said: “My commanding officer has compiled a list of soldiers for promotion but he refused to include the names of soldiers that refused to pay N40,000 to him. 

“It's not even about the money. There are soldiers that have been here since six years ago in this forest and they were not included on the promotion list. By now, they ought to have got special promotion but they didn't get anything like that.

“Now that they are due for the promotion, he's including the names of those who are not even due for promotion because they paid. Some of the names on the list belong to those who have even died. 

“Army Headquarters intelligence office should come and investigate this man and his clerk, so he would explain how the name of someone who died in 2016, 2017 is on the promotion list. The Army headquarters office should come and investigate this.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides We Won’t Relent Until Victory- Military Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Minister Commends Military On Recovery Of Madagali, Others
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Police Ban Street Rallies, Processions In Ekiti
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Al Jazeera Journalists Detained For More Than 10 Days By Military, Denied Their Human Rights
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion 2015: Between Buhari And MEND’S Unusual Olive Branch By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Boko Haram Rape and Impregnate Women For Next Generation Of Insurgents
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Bandits Hold On To 27 Sokoto Residents Despite Receiving Ransom From Monarch
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Legal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Drags Former Bayelsa Governor’s Aide, Wife To Court For Money Laundering
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Arrests Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Presidential Aspirant, Moghalu Defects From Young Progressive Party To Another Party Ahead of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Imo Community After Killing Of Security Personnel, Youth
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning 2023 Presidency May Destroy Peoples Democratic Party – Board of Trustees Chairman, Jibrin Warns
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Calls For Self-determination, To Be Or Not To Be, Time Will Tell, By Olaniyi Benjamin Olalemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Buhari Mustn't Allow Lobbying To Stop Sack Of Attorney-General Malami, Others — All Progressives Congress Chieftain
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Uncovers Over 60,000 Double Voter Registration In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Nigeria's National Assembly Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Governors, Others Spent Millions Of Naira To Visit Ailing Tinubu In London
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Corruption Respects Diversity And Federal Character, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Disagree On Planned Protest Ahead Of Nigeria's Vice-President Osinbajo's Visit To London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad