I See Hope Though Nigerians Are Pushed To The Wall – Obasanjo

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that all he sees in Nigeria is hope despite the numerous challenges confronting the country he governed for eight years as an elected democratic leader.

The former President asked Nigerians not to despair in the face of myriads of problems bedevilling the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo said this during the opening of “Abeokuta Window on America” at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, insisting that his faith in a greater Nigeria remains unshakable.

He said that Nigeria would never be destroyed by its numerous challenges, while calling on citizens to be hopeful, resilient and demonstrate “the indomitable spirit of Nigerians” towards addressing the difficulties.

Delivering his keynote address at the event, Obasanjo expressed the optimism that no matter what the country is currently going through, “evil will not triumph over the good.”

The former President, who was represented by the Deputy Coordinator of OOPL, Ayodele Aderinwale, said “I see hope in the determination, resilience and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. I see hope, in their resistance when they are pushed to the wall.

“I see hope, in the zeal, commitment and courage in the face of adversity. I see hope, in the boundness and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

“I see hope, in the willingness of Nigerian young and who are resistant with all their might the evils that are being perpetrated.

“I see hope, in the unwavering conduct and uncompromising drive of Nigerians in demanding a democratic process. I see hope, in the ingenuity and infinite creativity of the Nigeria. I see hope, in the youths and young for our tomorrow lies in them.”

Speaking on the importance of the Abeokuta Window on America, the U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, revealed that, the space would offer a calendar of programmes on topics of interest designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

He noted that the space would further strengthen the US – Nigerian partnership, saying no fewer than 100 youths would be engaged on weekly basis in learning about the culture, history and politics of America through books and over 300 online publications.

Saharareporters, New York

