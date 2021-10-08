I'm Being Blackmailed Over Sex Tape Featuring Me And My Partner—Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has disclosed that she is being blackmailed over a sex video featuring her and her partner.

She, however, did not disclose the identity of her partner.

The singer revealed during an interview with American radio host, Angie Martinez that the video features her and her current partner.

She said, “Yesterday, I was leaving a radio station and I was in my car when my road manager sent me a message.

“She said I should check my phone. I checked it and there was a video, and I was just like, ‘Wow!’

“I asked him where he got it from and he said he received it about 20 minutes earlier.

“The video was sent to him and it is a tape of me and the person I am dating right now.

"The first thing I did after I got off the phone was that I sent it to my manager and asked what we should do.

“The person is asking for money now. The person I am dating is going crazy too.

“My manager asked how much the person is asking for. “

But the singer said she had decided not to pay the blackmailer because blackmailers usually come for more.

"I decided I was not going to pay the person because if I do, two months from now, three months down the line, or even two years later, you are going to come back again.

“Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it. I am not going to let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural,” she said.