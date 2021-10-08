Kano Police Uncover Illegal Detention Centre Where 47 Inmates Were Chained, Tortured

The policemen also arrested and detained two persons allegedly working with the unlawful rehab home over child abuse and wrongful imprisonment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have discovered an illegal detention and rehabilitation centre where at least 47 inmates including children were chained and tortured.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Kano Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed this in a statement that the command got credible information on Thursday, that one Aminu Rabiu of Yar Akwa, Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano State, was running an illegal rehabilitation centre with chained and tortured inmates, including children.

He said, “On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Dikko, immediately raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene; rescue the victims and arrest the culprits,” he stated.

“The team immediately arrived at the scene and discovered 47 inmates confined in a house, with four of the victims’ legs chained and some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture. They were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment and handed over to Kano State Government.

“Two suspects, one Aminu Rabiu, ‘m’, 35 years old, of Yar Akwa Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni local government area of the state and his elder brother, Fatihu Rabiu, ‘m’, 40 years old, of the same address were arrested.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to have resumed activities at the centre ten (10) months ago after the initial ban by Kano State Government and all confessed to their offences."

Kiyawa said that the Commissioner of Police had ordered for discreet investigation, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

