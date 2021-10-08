Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke One-Month Permission To Travel Abroad For Treatment

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted permission to a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) to travel abroad for medical treatment.

During the ruling on Friday, the court held that his travelling documents, including his International Passport, deposited with the court as part of his bail conditions be released to him.

According to the court, Adoke who is standing trial on charges bordering money laundering, I permitted to travel abroad between October 11 and November 15, 2021, and return to Nigeria thereafter.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, the trial judge, however, had while delivering the judgment held that the lead counsel to Adoke, in the money laundering charges, Godwin Kanu Agabi (SAN), must give an undertaking before the travel documents would be released.

On application for release of Adoke's International Passport, Ekwo directed the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court to convey the order to the Nigeria Immigration Service to make the movement hitch-free.

Justice Ekwo's approval of the request had come after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not oppose the application.

The judge also ordered that the ex AGF must, upon his arrival back to Nigeria return the passport to the custody of the court and subsequently adjourned the matter till December 6, 7 and 8, 2021 for resumption of Adoke’s trial.

