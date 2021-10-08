Nigerian All Progressives Congress' Politician, Kente In Alleged Romance Scandal With 3 Nollywood Actresses Reacts

Chief David Sabo Kente, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a reports of alleged romance with three Nollywood actresses, describing such reports as laughable.

They are Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah and two Nigerian actresses, Moyo Lawal and Destiny Etiko.

Kente, who is a member of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), said he was not surprised at such an allegation as ''only the tree which bears the good fruit gets the most stones".

Kente spoke through his media consultant, Malam Gambo Jagindi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Jagindi said the story about Kente's romance with the actresses is nothing but a sponsored mischief from his political opponents.

According to him, Kente has never seen nor heard of the names or the celebrities, let alone talk of having any form of relationship with them.

''I drive my joy putting smiles on the faces of widows, orphans and the poor people around me, and not through needless adventures, infidelity or extravagant romance,'' Jagindi quoted Kente as saying.

He said though such reports do not deserve any response, for the benefit of those who might be easily misled by politicians choosing to play dirty, there was a need to clear the air.

Kente enjoins his supporters to ignore such allegations, promissing that no amount of blackmail would derail his focus.