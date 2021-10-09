Nigeria Now Facing Politically Motivated Killings – Buhari Admits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said Nigeria was facing politically motivated killings across the country, while vowing that the government would strive to eliminate all forms of violent crimes.

The president said this in Kaduna State adding that his administration would continue to do everything within the ambit of law to stamp out heinous crimes, creating fears among the citizenry.

He gave the assurance during the Passing Out Parade of 68 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The president said, “As you’re aware, our beloved nation Nigeria, is facing many security challenges at this period.

“We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration.

“It’s pertinent to state in this regard that we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries.”

Buhari said that the assets would be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country.

“It’s against this backdrop that we introduced a new Landing Ship Tank early this year to replace the first set of naval ship tanks which were decommissioned by the Nigerian Navy.

“The introduction of the Landing Ship Tank is expected to bolster the Navy’s Sealift capability and promote our global maritime commerce.

“The action will also bolster peace and safety within the Gulf of Guinea and our maritime neighbourhood,” the president said.